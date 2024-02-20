Sandeshkhali Violence: Calcutta HC Questions Police Inaction Against TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh; BJP Sharpens Attack | 10 Points

New Delhi: The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday expressed its displeasure over the involvement of Shahjahan Sheikh, Pradhan of the Zila Parishad, in the violence and sexual abuse that has erupted in the Sandeshkhali area in West Bengal, as well as the state police’s inability to arrest him for more than 19 days. A division bench of Chief Justice TS Sivagnanam and Justice Hiranmay Bhattacharya was hearing a petition by the State, challenging the orders of coordinate benches of the High Court, which revoked the imposition of section 144 CrPC orders in the area and allowed LoP Suvendu Adhikari, along with another opposition MLA to visit the area and meet the affected people.

Here Are 10 Latest Updates On Sandeshkjali Case:

1. Senior BJP leader and LoP in West Bengal Assempbly Suvendu Adhikari reached Sandesh khali in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district after being granted permission by a division bench of the Calcutta High Court to visit the restive area.

2. Calcutta HC while hearing the state government's plea said, "He can't be defying the law. If one person can hold the entire population to ransom, the ruling dispensation should not support him."

3. "He is just a representative of the public. He is bound to do good to the public. There is prima facie material to show he has done damage to the public. He is on the run after committing alleged crimes," the HC added.

4. The division bench, headed by Chief Justice T S Sivagnanam, did not intervene in the single bench’s decision that also allowed another BJP MLA, Shankar Ghosh, to join Adhikari in Sandeshkhali.

5. Sandeshkhali, a riverine region near the Sunderbans, about 100 km from Kolkata, has been the site of protests against some TMC leaders who are accused of sexual crimes and land grabbing.

6. The West Bengal government challenged the single bench’s order of Justice Kausik Chanda, who had put on hold the ban on gatherings of more than five people in Sandeshkhali under Section 144 of CrPC.

7. The division bench, which included Justice Hiranmay Bhattacharyya, instructed the BJP leader to make sure that only security personnel, who were assigned to them, accompanied them and not any party supporters or members.

8. The division bench also ordered the Basirhat police chief and the West Bengal government to follow the single bench’s orders. On Monday, Justice Chanda had asked the state to provide enough security forces to prevent any mishap during Adhikari’s visit to Sandeshkhali village in Sandeshkhali block II in North 24 Parganas district.

9. After arriving at Sandeshkhali, CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat on Tuesday questioned the authorities’ silence on alleged abuse of women at TMC office in Sandeshkhali, saying, “Why was peace not disturbed when women were repeatedly summoned to the TMC office and abused?”

10. “We came here to meet the women because they had invited us. They alleged that they were called to the TMC office and TMC goons molested them sexually. The Kolkata High Court lifted Section 144 yesterday. When we reached here, the police said that the peace would be disrupted, Why was peace not disturbed when women were repeatedly summoned to the TMC office and abused?” she said.