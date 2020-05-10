हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Delhi Weather

Sandstorm, rain bring temperature down in Delhi, NCR

Delhi-NCR on Sunday saw a sudden change in weather as massive dust storm and rain engulfed in several parts of the city.  Delhi also saw fall in the mercury level.

Sandstorm, rain bring temperature down in Delhi, NCR
ANI photo

New Delhi: Delhi-NCR on Sunday saw a sudden change in weather as massive dust storm and rain engulfed in several parts of the city.  Delhi-NCR also saw fall in the mercury level at temperature came down to 37-degree celsius.

The change in temperature comes a week after Delhi recorded temperature above 40-degree Celsius and felt heatwave. However, the Meteorological Department had predicted the chances of rain of light rain for the next 2 to 3 days.

The weather forecast also predicted the chances of hail storm along with thunderstorms in Delhi-NCR.

Talking about neighbouring countries rain showers are also expected in Haryana, Chandigarh along with thunderstorms. 

Uttarakhand and Telangana are likely to face the same weather condition. Apart from this, sand storm can be seen in Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra as per weather forecast.

Tags:
Delhi Weathersand storm in DelhiSand stormDelhi temperature
Next
Story

India reliable partner of US, working on at least 3 coronavirus COVID-19 vaccines: Ambassador Sandhu
  • 62,939Confirmed
  • 2,109Deaths

Full coverage

  • 39,17,532Confirmed
  • 2,67,509Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT5M4S

Vande Bharat Mission Day 4: At least 2000 Indians evacuated from different nations