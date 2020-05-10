Sandstorm, rain bring temperature down in Delhi, NCR

New Delhi: Delhi-NCR on Sunday saw a sudden change in weather as massive dust storm and rain engulfed in several parts of the city. Delhi-NCR also saw fall in the mercury level at temperature came down to 37-degree celsius.

The change in temperature comes a week after Delhi recorded temperature above 40-degree Celsius and felt heatwave. However, the Meteorological Department had predicted the chances of rain of light rain for the next 2 to 3 days.

The weather forecast also predicted the chances of hail storm along with thunderstorms in Delhi-NCR.

Talking about neighbouring countries rain showers are also expected in Haryana, Chandigarh along with thunderstorms.

Uttarakhand and Telangana are likely to face the same weather condition. Apart from this, sand storm can be seen in Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra as per weather forecast.