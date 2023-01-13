Sania Mirza gets selected for NDA; Defence Minister Rajnath Singh says Indian Forces have opportunities for all religion

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday (January 13) said Indian Armed Forces have opportunities for the youth of all castes and religions. Singh said this as he praised UP girl Sania Mirza for her selection to the National Defence Academy (NDA). Addressing the convocation ceremony of a university, Singh said, "Indian Armed Forces have opportunities for the youth of all castes and religions. A Muslim girl Sania Mirza will become India's first female Muslim fighter pilot after successful completion of the course." Sania Mirza, hailing from Jasovar village under the Mirzapur Dehat Kotwali Police Station, aspires to become a fighter pilot like the country's first woman fighter pilot Avni Chaturvedi.

"There was a time when women were hardly represented in Defence forces but today women are deployed on warships and in extreme areas like Siachen," added the Defence Minister. Sania Mirza, daughter of a TV mechanic from Mirzapur, has cracked the entrance exam of the NDA.

Sania, who studied in a Hindi medium school, said that Hindi medium students too can achieve success if they are determined. On December 27, she joined NDA Khadakwasla in Pune. Sania`s schooling till class 10 was completed in her village itself.

आज महिलाएं वार शिप्स पर भी तैनात हो रही हैं और दुनिया के सबसे ऊंचे युद्ध क्षेत्र, सियाचिन में भी उनकी तैनाती हो रही है। pic.twitter.com/1GgTNwgaq3 — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) January 13, 2023

She studied from primary to Class 10 at Pandit Chintamani Dubey Inter College. After that, she went to Guru Nanak Girls Inter College in the city. She was the district topper in the 12th Uttar Pradesh (UP) Board and started her preparations for NDA.

