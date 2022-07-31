New Delhi: The Ministry of Home Affairs on Sunday (July 31) appointed senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Sanjay Arora as the new Commissioner of Delhi Police. Arora, a 1988-batch Tamil Nadu cadre IPS officer, who was till now serving as the Director General of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police, will succeed Rakesh Asthana and assume the office on Monday.

"A farewell parade to Sh Rakesh Asthana, Commissioner of Police, Delhi, is being organised at Parade Ground, new Police Lines, Delhi at 4.00 p.m. on July 31," an official order to all senior police officials read.

Here's all about IPS Sanjay Arora, Delhi Police's new commissioner

Sanjay Arora is a 1988 batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer from the Tamil Nadu cadre. He has a bachelor's degree in Electrical and Electronics Engineering from Jaipur's Malviya National Institute of Technology.

Since joining the IPS, Arora has served in various capacities in Tamil Nadu Police. He was Superintendent of Police (SP), Special Task Force, where he achieved significant success against the Veerappan gang, for which he was awarded CM's Gallantry Medal for Bravery and Heroic Action.



Sanjay Arora also had a pivotal role in forming the Special Security Group (SSG) to provide security to the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu during the heydays of LTTE activity.

IPS Sanjay Arora assumed charge of ITBP DG last year

IPS Sanjay Arora assumed the charge of DG ITBP on August 31, 2021, as the 31st Chief of the Force. He has served in the border patrol organization on deputation as Commandant from 1997 to 2002.

Arora has also commanded a border guarding ITBP Battalion in Matli, Uttarakhand from 1997 to 2000. As an instructor, he had made remarkable contributions in the field of training, serving as Commandant (Combat Wing) at the ITBP Academy, Mussoorie from 2000 to 2002.

Sanjay Arora has also served as Coimbatore Police Commissioner

Sanjay Arora has also served as Commissioner of Police, Coimbatore city between 2002 and 2004. He was also the Deputy Inspector General of Police, Villupuram range, and Deputy Director of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption.



He has led the Chennai City Police as – Additional Commissioner – Crime & Headquarters and Additional Commissioner – Traffic. On promotion, he was appointed as ADGP (Operations) and ADGP (Administration) in Tamil Nadu Police.

Sanjay Arora, new commissioner of Delhi Police, has served in BSF, CRPF

Sanjay Arora, the new commissioner of Delhi Police, has served as IG (Special Operations) BSF, IG Chhattisgarh Sector CRPF, and IG Operations CRPF. He has served as ADG HQ & Ops CRPF and Spl DG J&K Zone CRPF before being appointed as DG, ITBP.

He has been awarded the Police Medal for Meritorious Service in 2004, President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service in 2014, Police Special Duty Medal , Antrik Suraksha Padak and UN Peacekeeping Medal among others.