Sanjay Raut Receives Death Threats From Lawrence Bishnoi Gang; 1 Detained

New Delhi: Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) MP Sanjay Raut on Saturday (April 1) claimed that he has received death threats from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Talking to the media, the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader said that the gang has threatened to kill him like Punjabi Singer Sidhu Moosewala but he has not scared of these threats and has informed the police.

According to an ANI report, Raut has filed a complaint with Maharashtra Police about the death threats from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

"I got a threat message and I have informed the police. I won't be scared. Similar attempts were made to carry an attack on me but what did the police do, what did the state's home minister do?" Raut told ANI.

According to Sena (UBT) party officials, Raut received a WhatsApp message on his mobile late on Friday night on the alleged threat. The message warned that whenever Raut is seen in New Delhi, he would be shot dead with an AK-47 rifle.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Police has detained a person in Pune and is interrogating him pertaining to a threat message to Sanjay Raut.

Earlier, Sanjay Raut had written to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis informing him about a threat to his life. Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Ambadas Danve claimed that the state government had removed Raut's security. He urged the government to take these threats seriously.



Recently, the Lawrence Bishnoi gang issued death threats to Bollywood actor Salman Khan as well.