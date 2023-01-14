Santokh Singh Chaudhary Passed Away: PM Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Rahul Gandhi, other leaders express condolences

Lok Sabha MP from Jalandhar constituency Santokh Singh Chaudhary today died after suffering a cardiac arrest during the Bharat Jodo Yatra. He was 76. Minutes before his collapse, the Chaudhary was seen walking near Rahul Gandhi in the yatra. The two-time MP was taking part in the march in Phillaur in Jalandhar where he fainted, said senior party leader Partap Singh Bajwa.

Leaders from across party lines expressed condolences on the demise of the Lok Sabha MP. "Pained by the passing away of MP Shri Santokh Singh Chaudhary Ji. He will be remembered for his efforts to serve the people of Punjab. Condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti," said PM Narendra Modi.

Rajya Sabha MP and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said, "Deeply shocked and saddened to learn about the untimely passing away of our MP, Shri Santokh Singh Chaudhary. His loss is a great blow to the party and organisation. In this hour of grief, my heart goes out to his family, friends and followers. May his soul rest in peace."

Remembering Chaudhary, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said that discipline was the speciality of the leader. "Condolences on the demise of Lok Sabha MP from Jalandhar Shri Santokh Singh ji. In his long public life, he was always vocal on issues of public interest. Discipline in the House was the speciality of his personality. May God give peace to the departed soul. My condolences to the family members," said Birla.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said, "I am deeply saddened by the untimely death of Congress Member of Parliament from Jalandhar, Santokh Singh Chowdhury.. May God rest his soul in peace."

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi met the family of party MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary and paid last respects in Jalandhar. "Shocked by the sudden demise of Shri Santokh Singh Chowdhary. He was a down-to-earth hardworking leader, a pious person and a strong pillar of the Congress family, who dedicated his life to public service from Youth Congress to Member of Parliament. I express my condolences to the bereaved family," said Rahul Gandhi.

Congress MP Jairam Ramesh informed that Bharat Jodo Yatra will be suspended for 24 hours as a mark of respect for Santokh Singh Choudhary, Congress MP from Jalandhar who passed away this morning. The Yatra will resume tomorrow afternoon from Khalsa College Ground, Jalandhar, he said.

Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan termed Chaudhary's demise heroic. "My deepest condolences to Jalandhar Constituency Member of Parliament Santokh Singh who passed away during Bharat Jodo Yatra. This is a heroic death. You Will Be Remembered Forever," said Kamal Haasan.

Former Lok Sabha speaker Meira Kumar said, "The sad news of Jalandhar Member of Parliament, Shri Santokh Singh Chaudhary’s passing away is a personal blow to me. Hailing from a leading political family of Punjab he dedicated his life to public service. May his soul rest in peace. My heartfelt condolences to the family."