Sapna Choudhary has a competition? Ravana dancing to a Haryanvi song is unmissable - WATCH

In this video, Ravana is dancing to the Haryanvi song 'Gaj Ka Daman'. You will be surprised to see the moves of Ravana in this dance video.

  • Dussehra was celebrated with great enthusiasm across the country
  • Ravana can be seen dancing on Haryanvi Song "52 Gaj Ka Daman"
  • Ravana has captured the hearts of the crowd with his dancing style and passion

Dussehra was celebrated with great enthusiasm across the country. Ramlila was held all around, and the performers attracted attention for their diverse artistic approaches. In all the states of the nation, enormous effigies of Ravana are created, and in the evening, someone taking the form of Rama burns them. Giant effigies of Meghnad, Kumbhakaran, and Ravana are also burned during occasion.

We are all aware that on the festival of Dussehra, Ravan Dahan is held. But in the era of social media, some of these things are also noticed that we frequently cannot even consider. On a Haryanvi song, Ravana may be seen dancing in this video. The Haryanvi song "52 Gaj Ka Daman" is heard in the backdrop of the video.

 Ravana begins to dance as soon as he hears the song at the same time. Ravana has captured the hearts of the crowd with his dancing style and passion.  The public enjoyed seeing this footage of Ravana's dance on the day of Ravana Dahan. Everyone's face lit up as they saw Ravana having fun on the video, and it was widely shared.

 

