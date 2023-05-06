'Sardar Patel Banned RSS As Well': Akhilesh Yadav Amid Bajrang Dal Row

New Delhi: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has called for a ban on groups that promote hatred in the country and society. His statement on Friday follows the Congress’s pledge to take action against the Bajrang Dal and the Popular Front of India if it wins the Karnataka assembly elections. The Samajwadi Party issued a statement in which he said that Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel had once banned the RSS. He said that under BJP rule, inflation and unemployment have reached their highest levels and development has stalled. He added, “Groups that foster hatred in the country and society should be banned. There was a time when Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel had banned the RSS too.”

Congress in its Karnataka election manifesto released on Tuesday, stated that it will take firm and decisive action against individuals and groups such as the Bajrang Dal and the Popular Front of India that “spread hatred” among communities based on caste and religion. The action will include a "ban" against such organisations, the party promised.

समाजवादी पार्टी के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष एवं पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री श्री अखिलेश यादव ने कहा है कि भाजपा राज में महंगाई, बेरोजगारी चरम पर है। विकास रुक गया है। उन्होंने कहा कि देश और समाज में नफरत फैलाने वाले संगठनों पर प्रतिबन्ध लगाना चाहिए। एक समय था जब सरदार वल्लभ भाई पटेल ने आर.एस.एस… — Samajwadi Party (@samajwadiparty) May 5, 2023

PM Modi's Dig At Congress On 'Bajrang Dal Ban' Row

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday urged the people of Karnataka to say 'Jai Bajrangbali' when they cast their vote to "punish" the Congress for its "culture of abuse", as the BJP stepped up attack on the opposition party over its election manifesto promise of banning the Bajrang Dal. Defending its stand against the right-wing Hindu outfit, the Congress stressed it is committed to checking individuals and organizations that sow the seeds of division and said the Supreme Court also has called for action against "that spreading hatred".'

Also Read: Bogged By BJP's 'Bajrang Bali' Poll Plank, Congress Takes 'Anjaneya' Route In Karnataka

What is the Bajrang Dal controversy?

The Congress released its manifesto on Tuesday in which the party promised to ban organisations like Bajrang Dal and PFI alleging that they spread hatred and enmity. This raised sharp reactions from the workers of the Bajrang Dal and BJP leaders. While Prime Minister Modi did not mention Bajrang Dal, he invoked Bajrang Bali to woo the voters. BJP leaders and Bajrang Dal workers even recited Hanuman Chalisa across Karnataka today in protest against the Congress. Former deputy chief minister and senior BJP leader K S Eshwarappa today burnt the Congress manifesto while Bajrang Dal activists tore the Congress document during a public protest.