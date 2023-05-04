Bogged By BJP's 'Bajrang Bali' Poll Plank, Congress Takes 'Anjaneya' Route In Karnataka

The Karnataka election has reached an unusual juncture with political parties trying to woo the voters in the name of Lord Hanuman. After BJP cornered Congress over the promise to ban the Bajrang Dal, the grand old party has now said that it will develop Hanuman temples across the state if voted to power. The state will go to polls on May 10 and the counting of votes will take place on April 13. After the BJP carried out the recital of Hanuman Chalisa, Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar said that if voted to power, the party will develop Anjaneya temples across the state.

"We have a commitment to the development of Anjaneya (Lord Hanuman) temples across the state if the Congress party comes to power. Our party will also prioritise the construction of new Anjaneya (Lord Hanuman) temples in various parts of the state," said DK Shivakumar after visiting Chamundeshwari temple in Mysuru.

Shivakumar also said that the Congress will establish a special board to oversee the development of Anjanadri Hill and ensure its preservation. "We'll organise specific programs aimed at educating the youth about the principles and values embodied by Lord Anjaneya," said Shivakumar in an apparent counter to BJP's 'Hanuman Chalisa' poll plank.

Earlier yesterday, addressing a poll campaign in Karnataka, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked the people of Karnataka to not support the 'black culture' of abuses and said they should punish those making hurling such words by saying 'Jai Bajrangbali' when they cast their votes. Congress on Tuesday released its election manifesto for the Karnataka election which talked of ban on organisations like Bajrang Dal and the Popular Front of India.

The BJP has hit out at the Congress over the promise to ban the Bajrang Dal. Karnataka BJP leader KS Eshwarappa today termed the Bajrang Dal a nationalist outfit and burnt the Congress manifesto. Addressing a rally in Vijayanagara on Tuesday, PM Modi had slammed Congress saying that the party was attempting to lock up those who worship Lord Hanuman.

The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) has also backed the Bajrang Dal saying that the Congress has realised that it committed a sin by defaming Bajrang Dal. The VHP said that the people of Karnataka will make the Congress pay for its 'sin' in the May 10 assembly polls. The VHP also demanded the Congress change its manifesto immediately.