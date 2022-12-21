MP Govt Jobs: CM Shivraj Chouhan's New Year gift before Christmas - BIG opportunity for unemployed youths in Madhya Pradesh

There is good news for the youth who have been preparing for MP Govt Jobs for a long time in Madhya Pradesh. As a New Year and Christmas gift, the Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's government has taken a big decision regarding the increased age limit in direct recruitment of government jobs. This will benefit thousands of young people in the state who are preparing for government jobs. Now the age limit has been relaxed for the recruitment of uniformed soldiers in the Police and Forest Department in Madhya Pradesh. According to the order issued, now there will be a 3-year relaxation in the age limit for recruitment to uniformed posts. In this, all the uniformed posts including police constable, sub-inspector, forest guard of the police and forest department have been included.

This rule will be applicable only to the first advertisement released till December 2023. That is, age relaxation will be available only for the first vacancy of each post. The government has taken such a decision because of the stalled recruitment during the Corona period. Due to Covid-19, regular recruitment could not be done for 3 years. For this reason, the youth of the state were continuously demanding exemption from the age limit in recruitment. Now, after this decision, a large number of unemployed people will get another chance.

Let us inform you that till now the maximum age limit for direct recruitment in the state was 35 years. According to the exemption given after this order, youths up to 38 years of age will be able to participate in the examinations in the respective recruitment. In such a situation, relief will be given to those thousands of unemployed who were preparing for government jobs for years.