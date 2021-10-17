Sasikala paid floral tributes to AIADMK founder MG Ramachandran at Ramavaram, calls for party's unity

Chennai: Former AIADMK leader VK Sasikala on Sunday (October 17) paid floral tributes to party founder MG Ramachandran at Ramavaram. She also hoisted the AIADMK flag and distributed sweets outside the MGR memorial at T-Nagar on the party's 50th anniversary.

Addressing the function, Sasikala said, "It is now time to be united for the sake of party and welfare of people."

A day ahead of the golden jubilee celebration of the founding of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, Sasikala paid floral tribute to former Tamil Nadu Chief Ministers J Jayalalithaa at her memorial at the Marina Beach on Saturday.

Sasikala reportedly offered prayers at the Srinivasa Perumal temple in T Nagar on her way to the Jayalalithaa memorial. The car in which Sasikala reached Jayalalithaa`s memorial had the AIADMK flag on it.

Earlier this year, Sasikala announced that she will be away from politics and public life.In a statement, Sasikala had said "I set myself apart from politics and pray for the golden rule of my Goddess Akka (Jayalalithaa). I will continue to pray for her vision always."

The former aide of Jayalalithaa visited the memorial for the first time since her return from jail in January this year. This comes after the AIADMK lost the assembly and the local body polls.

VK Sasikala, who was eased out of the AIADMK years ago, on Saturday paid homage at the mausoleum of former party supremo J Jayalalithaa and cryptically remarked that she has 'unburdened' herself and the party has a bright future.

After paying homage, Sasikala said, "I have unburdened myself (at the mausoleum of Jayalalithaa)," adding that she 'told Amma' the happenings over the years and that the party has a bright future.

The party founder MG Ramachandran and late supremo Jayalalithaa lived for party workers and the people of Tamil Nadu and she was confident that they would "save the party and cadres."

Sasikala, who appeared emotional and meditative, closed her eyes and also paid floral tributes at the mausoleums of MGR and Dravidian icon CN Annadurai and offered prayers at a temple.

Sasikala, who made a public appearance after months was welcomed by a large number of her supporters who chanted slogans like "Puratchi Thai Chinnamma" (Revolutionary mother, the younger mother) and 'Kazhaga Kaval Theivam' (Guardian angel of the party) and 'Thiayaga Thalaivi' (Leader of sacrifices). Her supporters also visited her at her T Nagar residence and reiterated their support.

She travelled in a car, but the bonnet of which sported an AIADMK flag, several of her supporters too waved the official flag of the main opposition party.

The mausoleum of Jayalalithaa was reportedly decked up with an assortment of flowers and the late leader's catchphrase 'Makkalal Nan Makkalukkagavey Nan' (I am by the people, for the people) engraved on the tombstone was also decorated with the choicest flowers.

Sasikala had previously visited the mausoleum in February 2017 just ahead of her incarceration in a disproportionate assets case in a Bengaluru prison.

Her visit, before getting jailed was debated as she thumped on the mausoleum and it was also seen by some, including her supporters, as taking an 'oath' for a successful comeback. She returned to Tamil Nadu on February 8, 2021, after completing her four-year sentence.

Notably, the AIADMK was founded on October 17, 1972. The party has lined up events on Sunday, to mark the commencement of year-long (2021-22) celebrations to commemorate the golden jubilee of its founding.

AIADMK celebrates 5th anniversary with pomp and show

The fiftieth-anniversary of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) was celebrated with pomp and show here on Sunday, marking the commencement of year-long celebrations to commemorate the golden jubilee of its founding.

AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam and Deputy Coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami had on Friday released a joint statement announcing that AIADMK`s party headquarters in Royapettah will be renamed as the `MGR Maaligai` on the occasion of its Golden Jubilee celebrations today.

Party workers flocked to the headquarters that was decked up in flowers and garlands. Large posters and banners of AIADMK founder MG Ramachandran and leader J Jayalalithaa have been set up.

AIADMK leaders Edappadi K Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam garlanded the statue of Ramachandran and Jayalalithaa.

(With Agency Inputs)

Live TV