Ganesh Singh (BJP) and Siddharth Kushwah (INC) emerge as significant contenders in the 2023 Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections for Satna, facing competition from various independent candidates. The voter turnout in Satna Assembly Constituency reached 71.92% in the 2023 polls.

In the preceding 2018 elections, Dabbu Siddharth Sukhlal Kushwaha of the Indian National Congress secured victory, overcoming Shankarlal Tiwari of the Bharatiya Janata Party by a margin of 12,558 votes. The Satna Assembly constituency is integral to the Satna Lok Sabha constituency.

In the subsequent 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Ganesh Singh triumphed in the Satna Lok Sabha (MP) seat, securing a lead of 231,473 votes over Rajaram Tripathi of the Indian National Congress.

These electoral dynamics highlight the crucial role of Satna in shaping regional political preferences, providing insights into the evolving electoral landscape and the significance of Satna within the broader parliamentary context.