CHATTISGARH

Satnami Community Sets Collector's Office On Fire In Chhattisgarh's Baloda Bazar - Watch Video

The people of the Satnami community have been upset with the administration for a long time. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Gunjan D. Bidani|Last Updated: Jun 10, 2024, 06:08 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Thousands of Satnami community members protested at Baloda Bazar In Chattisgarh. The unruly mob surrounded the collector's office and set fire to it. The tehsil office, district panchayat building, and collector's office all caught fire during this period. The protestors fought the police when they attempted to disperse them. This altercation resulted in some police officers being hurt.  

What Is The Reason Of The Protest? 

The people of the Satnami community, who have been upset with the administration for a long time, had arrived at the collector's office on Monday for a protest. During this time, thousands of people gathered. But when the talks failed, they broke the security cordon and barged in. The uncontrollable people of the Satnami community clashed with the police officers stationed in security. About 3-4 thousand people had gathered outside the office. During this time, the crowd set fire to the collector's office and also set several administrative vehicles parked outside on fire.

Awaiting further updates. 

