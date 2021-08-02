हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Saturn

Saturn to come very close to Earth today, will be visible to naked eye from India

Once every year, Earth and Saturn come close to each other while revolving in their orbital path.

File photo

Bhubaneswar: Saturn will be at its closest to Earth on Monday (August 2) at 11.30 am and will be visible to the naked eye from nations where it is night time, said Dr Suvendu Pattnaik, Deputy Director of Pathani Samanta Planetarium.

People across the world that will be in their nighttime, will be able to see a bright Saturn, he told ANI.

"As per Indian Standard Time (IST) at 11.30 am, Saturn and Earth will be closest to each other. It will be daytime in India but wherever there is nighttime, people will see a bright Saturn," said Dr Pattnaik.Earth takes about 365 days to orbit the sun while Saturn takes around 29.5 years for completing one full revolution of the sun, he informed.

"Once every year, Earth and Saturn come close to each other while revolving in their orbital path. In a time span of 1 year and 13 days they come closest to each other. Earlier, they came close on July 20, 2020 and will again do so on August 14, 2022," said the senior planetarium official.

He further said, "When they are very close to each other, the average distance will be around 120 crores kilometres, which is 50 crore kilometres less in comparison to the maximum distance between them, which happens after 6 months when Saturn will be across the other side of the Earth."

"A few satellites of Saturn can also be seen with a small telescope," he added.

According to him, Saturn will appear bright even with naked eye and it can be seen throughout the night for the whole month of August.

(With inputs from ANI)

Tags:
SaturnSaturn moonsSpacePlanet rotations
