GC Murmu appointed Lt Governor of J&K, Satya Pal Malik transferred to Goa

President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday appointed the governors and lieutenant governors of several states and union territories respectively.

Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik has been transferred and appointed as Governor of Goa. Girish Chandra Murmu has been appointed as Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir. Radha Krishna Mathur has been appointed as the Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh.

Murmu is the first lieutenant governor of Jammu and Kashmir. He is a 1985 batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of Gujarat cadre and was the principal secretary to Narendra Modi during his tenure as Gujarat Chief Minister. He was the Department of Expenditure Secretary in the Ministry of Finance. He is appointed as lieutenant governor of Jammu and Kashmir replacing governor Malik.

Mathur is a retired 1977 batch IAS officer of Tripura cadre. He retired as the Chief Information Commissioner (CIC) in November 2018. Mathur retired as the Defence Secretary, two years after being appointed to the post on May 2013. He was also the Defence Production Secretary of India, Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Secretary of India and the Chief Secretary of Tripura.

PS Sreedharan Pillai has been appointed as the Governor of Mizoram.

The two Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh will come into existence on October 31. The appointments will take effect from the dates they assume charge of their respective offices.