New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal came out in support of Health minister and AAP leader Satyendar Jain, who is currently in the Enforcement Directorate's custody, on Wednesday (June 1) and said he should be awarded a Padma Vibhushan for giving mohalla clinics to the national capital. Delhi Health Minister Jain was sent to ED custody till June 9 in a money laundering case a day back. On Monday, the ED had arrested Delhi’s Health Minister under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The Delhi CM said, "The country should be proud him as he gave the model of Mohalla Clinic that are being visited by people from the world, including (ex) Secretary General of the UN. He gave a health model that treats people free of cost." "I think, he should be given top awards like the Padma Bhushan or Padma Vibhushan," Kejriwal was quoted as saying by PTI.

The AAP convenor added that the CBI gave a clean chit to his minister earlier, now the ED will conduct its probe and Jain will come out clean again.

Satyendar Jain holds the Health, Power and Home, in the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government in Delhi.

After Jain's arrest on Monday, senior AAP leader and Deputy CM Manish Sisodia had claimed that the arrest came as the Delhi Health Minister was made the AAP in-charge of Himachal Pradesh where the ruling BJP fears defeat in the upcoming Assembly elections.

Kejriwal had also backed his minister and said the charges against Jain were "completely false". "I have studied the case against Jain. It is completely fake and motivated by political reasons and he has been deliberately framed," he had said.

The Delhi CM had also expressed confidence in his minister and said, "We have faith in the judiciary. Jain will come out clean and the fake case will not sustain."

(With agency inputs)