Satyender Jain Tihar VIP treatment row: Action against another cop, Jail Superintendent suspended

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party can be seen in a problematic situation with the suspension of a superintendent of Tihar jail. He has been suspended for alleged involvement in providing special treatment to Satyendar Jain who is a minister in Aam Aadmi Party according to the sources. Jain is imprisoned in a money laundering case. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) claimed in court last week that Jain was receiving preferential treatment inside Tihar Jail. On the other hand, Arvind Kejriwal as well as Satyendra Jain has been named by conman Sukesh Chandrashekar for the polygraph test that he will be taking. He wants both of them to take the test too.

Jail Superintendent of Tihar Jail, Ajit Kumar, DANICS, suspended. He has prima facie been found to have committed irregularities that warrant inquiry: Prison department, Delhi Government

"Jail Superintendent of Tihar Jail no. 7, Ajit Kumar, DANICS, has been suspended. He has prima facie been found to have committed irregularities that warrant an inquiry," a source in the Delhi Government's prison department said, adding that the matter was related to Jain receiving special treatment in jail.

BJP on VIP treatment

BJP National Spokesperson, Shehzad took to Twitter and said, “So it was true! VVIP treatment was given to Satyendra Jain inside Tihar Jail including massage! Those who came to power in the name of Aam Admi were giving VVIP treatment to tainted ministers who are in jail who were using their official position to extort money!”

So it was true! VVIP treatment was given to Satyendra Jain inside Tihar Jail including massage!



Those who came to power in the name of Aam Admi were giving VVIP treatment to tainted ministers who are in jail who were using their official position to extort money!

ED made the submission before Special Judge Vikas Dhull

The ED made the submission before Special Judge Vikas Dhull as it was wrapping up its arguments in opposition to Jain's plea in the money laundering case. "Unknown persons were giving massages and foot massages to Jain, even beyond curfew hours. He was given special food," S V Raju, Additional Solicitor General (ASG) representing the ED, stated.

The ASG provided the court with CCTV images and claimed that most of the time Jain was either in a hospital or in jail enjoying various facilities. On May 30, the 58-year-old Delhi minister was arrested. Sandeep Goel, Director General (Prisons), was transferred from Tihar Jail earlier this month, just days after incarcerated conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar accused Goel and Jain of extorting Rs 10 crore for prison protection. The allegations were dismissed by the Aam Aadmi Party as absurd and baseless.

Jailed conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar named in an alleged money laundering case, in a letter to his lawyers, gives his consent for a polygraph test, and demands that Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and AAP leader Satyendar Jain also take the polygraph test.

