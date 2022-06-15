'Sau paap karke billi...': BJP leader mocks Aaditya Thackeray's Ayodhya visit

New Delhi: BJP MLA Nitesh Rane has taken a veiled dig at Maharashtra's Cabinet Minister Aditya Thackeray through his latest tweet. Although he hasn't directly named the Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's son Aditya Thackeray in the tweet, he mentioned the Cabinet Minister's Ayodhya visit. Thackeray, on Wednesday (June 15), visited Ayodhya and offered prayers at Hanuman Garhi.

Coinciding with Aditya Thackeray's visit, BJP MLA Nitesh Rane tweeted, on June 15, partly in Hindi and partly in English, "After committing a hundred sins, the cat now has gone to Ayodhya to do meow meow!!"

सौ पाप करके बिल्ली meow meow करने अयोध्या चली !! — nitesh rane (@NiteshNRane) June 15, 2022

Aditya Thackeray's visit comes as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (NNS) had criticised Shiv Sena for "abandoning Hindutva". Raj Thackeray was also scheduled to visit Ayodhya this month but the visit was cancelled due to some reasons.

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut has earlier said that Aaditya Thackeray's Ayodhya visit is "not a political programme". Raut, who has been camping there since Tuesday, reiterated that the Sena has a long association with Ayodhya since the struggle for the temple started and even later. Raut further added, "We have immense faith in Lord Ram and our leaders or workers regularly come here... Praying at the Ram Lalla temple fills us with a divine energy."

Earlier, Uddhav Thackeray had come to Ayodhya when he was not holding any office and later paid a visit after becoming the Chief Minister. Shiv Sena formed the government in Maharashtra in alliance with Congress and Nationalist Congress Party after ending a decades-old alliance with the BJP.

(With agency inputs)

