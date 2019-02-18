हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia praises Indian economy, gives bailout package to 'pauper' Pakistan

During Salman's visit, talks on investment of $44 billion by Saudi Aramco and Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) in Ratnagiri Refinery project is also likely to take place.

Saudi Arabia praises Indian economy, gives bailout package to &#039;pauper&#039; Pakistan

New Delhi: India and Saudi Arabia will sign five MoUs during Crown Prince Mohammad-bin Salman's visit starting Tuesday. "Saudi Arabia Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman is arriving in India on 19th February.

Our relation got a huge boost when PM visited Saudi Arabia in 2016. Since then there has been an intensification of relation," TS Tirumurti, Secretary (Economic Relations) in Ministry of External Affairs said.

"As part of this engagement, we're finalising setting up of strategic partnership council between the two countries at ministerial level, we're confident it'll give greater thrust to our partnership and take forward our discussions in focused and action-oriented manner," Tirumurti added.

During Salman's visit, talks on investment of $44 billion by Saudi Aramco and Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) in Ratnagiri Refinery project is also likely to take place, news agency ANI said quoting sources.

The Crown Prince, who is preparing to head to New Delhi from Islamabad, has inked at least seven MoUs and agreement to make investments of worth USD 20 billion.

"There is no comparison. Investment in Pakistan is a bailout and investment in India is in a robust economy growing at 7 per cent. Saudi has ranked India as the 8th strategic partner," ANI added.

On Monday, Saudi Arabia vowed to try and 'de-escalate' tensions between India and Pakistan in the wake of the deadly Pulwama terror attack by Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad.

The terror attack happened when a suicide bomber blew up an explosive-laden vehicle near a convoy of CRPF buses in Pulwama district on Thursday, killing 41 CRPF soldiers.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)

Tags:
Saudi ArabiaMohammad-bin SalmanIndia Saudi Arabia
Next
Story

PM Narendra Modi to visit his Lok Sabha constituenct Varanasi on Tuesda

Must Watch

PT48M52S

Taal Thok Ke: Why 'double standards' against terrorism? Watch debate

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close