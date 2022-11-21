'Savarkar HELPED Nathuram Godse to find a gun to KILL Bapu': Great grandson of Mahatma Gandhi makes BIG claim

After Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's statement regarding Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, the political atmosphere heated up. While on one hand, Rahul Gandhi is firm on his statement, on the other hand, the BJP is aggressively targeting him. The Shiv Sena also said that they do not agree with Rahul Gandhi's statement, warning that this may cause a split in the party. Meanwhile, Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson Tushar Gandhi tweeted about Veer Savarkar. This tweet is likely to create a new controversy. Tushar Gandhi has alleged that Savarkar had provided a gun to Nathuram Godse to kill Mahatma Gandhi. "Savarkar not only helped the British but also helped Nathuram Godse get an efficient gun to kill Bapu," he said in a tweet.

Tushar Gandhi's Tweet

Savarkar not only helped the British, he also helped Nathuram Godse find an efficient gun to murder Bapu. Till two days before Bapu’s murder, Godse did not have a reliable weapon to carry out the murder of M. K. Gandhi.

Meanwhile, Tushar Gandhi explained his statement while talking to the media. He has said that he is not making any accusation, but is stating what is recorded in history. He said, "I am not making accusations. I have said what is mentioned in history. According to the police FIR, Nathuram Godse and Vinayak Apte met Savarkar around 26, 27 January 1948. Till that day, Nathuram Godse did not have a gun. He was roaming all over Mumbai in search of a gun. But after this visit, he went directly to Delhi and from there to Gwalior. After that, he got the best pistol. All this happened two days before Bapu's murder. This is what I have said, nothing new has been alleged."