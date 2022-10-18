NewsIndia
UPSSC RECRUITMENT 2022

UPSSSC Forest Guard Recruitment 2022: Registration begins on upsssc.gov.in, direct link to apply here

Candidates can apply for the UPSSSC Forest Guard Recruitment 2022 on the official website- upsssc.gov.in, scroll down for vacancy details, age limit, eligibility criteria, direct link to apply and other important details.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Surbhi Pathak|Last Updated: Oct 18, 2022, 01:00 PM IST

UPSSSC Forest Guard Recruitment 2022: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission has invited applications for over 700 posts of Forest Guard in the state. Interested and eligible candidates can now apply for UPSSSC Forest Guard Recruitment 2022 on the official website- upsssc.gov.in. The last date to apply for UP Forest Guard posts is November 6, 2022. Candidates can check important dates, steps to apply and other details for UPSSC Recruitment 2022 Forest Guard below

UPSSSC Forest Guard Recruitment 2022: Important Dates 

Commencement of Online Application for UPSSSC Forest Guard posts: 17 October 2022
Last Date for Submission of Application: 06 November 2022

UPSSSC Forest Guard Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

The Commission has put 701 posts of UPSSSC Forest Guard (Van Daroga) on offer.

UPSSSC Forest Guard Recruitment 2022: Eligibility criteria

Only candidates who have qualified in the Preliminary Eligibility Test or UP PET 2021 exam can apply to the UP Forest Guard posts

UPSSSC Forest Guard Educational Qualification

Candidates applying for the Forest Guard posts should have Graduated in Science in subjects including Math/Physics/Chemistry/Botany/Zoology and other subjects. UPSSSC Forest Guard Recruitment 2022 Official Notification 

UPSSSC Forest GuardAge Limit 

Candidates applying for the UPSSC Forest Guard vacancies must be aged between 21 to 40 years

UPSSSC Forest Guard Pay Scale

As per the official notification, the pay scale for the UPSSSC Forest Guard post is Rs 5200 -20200.

UPSSSC Forest Guard Application Fee

Candidates applying for UP Forest Guard posts are required to pay Rs 25 as an application fee.  

How to Apply for UPSSSC Forest Guard Recruitment 2022

  • Visit the official website- upsssc.gov.in
  • On the home page click on Notification/Advertisement tab
  • Now click on "Apply" link available for UP Foresst Guard recruitment Advertisement Number: 06-Exam/2022
  • Read the instructions carefully and accept the declaration

UPSSSC Forest Guard Recruitment 2022- Direct Link To Apply

  • Entre your personal details like UP PET Registration number, DOB, etc
  • Pay the application fee and submit the application form
  • Download the UPSSSC Forest Guard application  form and take a priont out for future references 

UPSSSC Forest Guard Recruitment 2022: Selection Process 

The Selection Process UPSSSC Forest Guard Recruitment 2022 will be based on four stages process as mentioned below constitutiong of Written Exam,  Physical Measurement Test and Physical Efficiency Test (PMT & PET), Document Verification, and a Medical Examination.

