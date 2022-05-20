SBI Recruitment 2022: The State Bank of India has invited applications for the recruitment of several managerial posts such as Channel Manager Facilitator, Channel Manager Supervisor, and Support Officer posts. The bank has called for the retired SBI officers for these posts and is aiming to fill 641 vacancies under this recruitment drive. The employment would be on a contractual basis and the application process is online. Those interested in these posts can apply by visiting the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in. According to the official information, the selection of the candidates will be done through shortlisting and interviews. The last date to apply for these SBI positions is June 7. Scroll down for more details about this recruitment drive.

SBI Retired Staff Recruitment 2022: Details of the vacancy

Channel Manager Facilitator – Anytime Channels (CMF-AC): 503 posts

Channel Manager Supervisor – Anytime Channels (CMS-AC): 130 posts

Support Officer- Anytime Channels (SO-AC): 08 posts

SBI Recruitment 2022: The last date to apply

The last day to apply for these posts is June 7

SBI Recruitment 2022: Age limit

The candidates should be between the age of 60 to 63 years

SBI Retired Staff Recruitment 2022: Salary

Channel Manager Facilitator: Rs 36,000 per month

Channel Manager Supervisor: Rs 41,000 per month

Support Officer: Rs 41,000 per month

SBI Retired Staff Recruitment 2022: How to apply