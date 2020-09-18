SBI SCO Recruitment 2020: Apply for Specialist Cadre Officer posts on bank.sbi/careers; check last date

New Delhi: State Bank of India (SBI) has released the official notification for the recruitment of 92 Specialist Cadre Officers and other posts. Interested candidates should complete online registration formalities from September 18 to October 8, 2020.

Before submitting their applications, candidates are requested to ensure that they fulfill the eligibility criteria for the post as on the date of eligibility. They should visit the official websites: https://bank.sbi/careers or https://www.sbi.co.in/careers to know the details. Notably, a candidate can apply for one post only.

Application fee for the SBI SCO Recruitment 2020: General/OBC /EWS candidates need to pay an application fee of Rs 750, while SC/ST/PH candidates need not pay any fees.

The payment of the examination fee should be done through Debit Card, Credit Card, Net Banking, or through Offline Fee Payment mode.

Important dates

- Application process begins on September 18

- Last date for Online application is October 8, 2020

- Last date for payment of the examination fee is October 8, 2020

Candidates should follow the steps given to apply for the SBI SCO Recruitment 2020:

1. Interested candidates will be required to register them online through SBI websites- https://bank.sbi/careers; or https://www.sbi.co.in/careers and pay the application fee using Internet Banking/ Debit Card/ Credit Card etc.

2. Candidates need to first scan their latest photograph and signature. The online application will not be registered unless the candidate uploads his/ her photo and signature as specified on the online registration page (under ‘How to Upload Document”).

3. After online registration, the candidates are advised to take a printout of the system generated online application forms.

SBI SCO Recruitment 2020: Posts wise vacancy details

Deputy Manager (Data Scientist) – 11 Post; Educational Qualification: B.Tech/ M Tech in Computer Science/IT/Data Science/Machine Learning and AI with 3 Year Experience.

Manager (Data Scientist) – 11 Post; Educational Qualification: B.Tech/ M Tech in Computer Science/IT/Data Science/Machine Learning and AI with 5 Year Experience.

Deputy Manager (System Officer) – 05 Posts; Educational Qualification: B.Tech/ M Tech in Computer Science/IT/Machine Learning and AI with 3 Year Experience.

Data Protection Officer – 01 Post; Educational Qualification: Bachelor Degree in Any Stream with 15 Year Experience.

Doctoral Research Fellowship (Required to Send Form) – 05 Post

Data Trainer – 01 Post; Educational Qualification: BE / B.Tech in CS / IT OR MCA with 7 Year Experience.

Data Translator – 01 Post; Educational Qualification: BE / B.Tech in CS / IT OR MCA with 10 Year Experience.

Senior Consultant Analyst – 01 Post; Educational Qualification: BE / B.Tech in CS / IT OR MCA with 12 Year Experience.

Assistant General Manager – 01 Post; Educational Qualification: BE / B.Tech in CS / IT OR MCA with 14 Year Experience.

Deputy Manager (Security) – 28 Post; Educational Qualification: Bachelor Degree in Any Stream with 5 Year Experience.

Manager (Retail Products) – 05 Post; Educational Qualification: BE / B.Tech in IT / CS / Electronics / EC / EE Stream OR MBA / PGDBM with 4 Year Experience.

Risk Specialist-Sector Scale III – 05 Post

Risk Specialist-Sector Scale II – 05 Post

Portfolio Management Specialist Scale II – 03 Post

Risk Specialist-Credit Scale III – 02 Post

Risk Specialist-Credit Scale II – 02 Post

Risk Specialist-Enterprise Scale I – 01 Post

Risk Specialist-IND AS Scale III – 04 Post