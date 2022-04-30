Indian Railway Recruitment 2022: The Konkan Railway Corporation Limited (KRCL) has released a recruitment notification to fill vacancies for 26 posts of Senior Technical Assistant (Civil), and Junior Technical Assistant (Civil).
The recruitment will be based on walk-in interviews from May 10, 2022.
Those candidates who are interested will have to appear for a walk-in interview round beginning on May 10, 2022. To know the other details like salary, interview date, time and eligibility scroll down.
Indian Railway Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details
Sr.Technical Assistant (Civil): 13 posts
Jr.Technical Assistant (Civil): 13 posts
Indian Railway Recruitment 2022: Interview date and time
Sr Technical Assistant (Civil)
Reporting time: 09:30 am to 13.30 pm
Interview Date for OBC, ST, SC: May 10
Interview Date for GEN category: May 11
Jr Technical Assistant (Civil)
Reporting time: 09:30 am to 13.30 pm
Interview Date for OBC, ST, SC: May 12
Interview Date for GEN category: May 13, May 14
Indian Railway Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria
Sr.Technical Assistant (Civil)
Engineering Degree BE/B. Tech (Civil) with not less than 60% marks from recognized universities approved by AICTE.
Minimum 2 years post qualification Experience in Civil Construction.
Jr.Technical Assistant (Civil)
Engineering Degree BE/B. Tech (Civil) with not less than 60% marks from recognized University approved by AICTE.
Indian Railway Recruitment 2022: How to apply
Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official website- konkanrailway.com and then appear for the interview.