Indian Railway Recruitment 2022

Indian Railway Recruitment 2022: Apply for 26 technical posts at konkanrailway.com, interview begins on May 10, details here

Those candidates who are interested will have to appear for a walk-in interview round beginning on May 10, 2022.

Indian Railway Recruitment 2022: Apply for 26 technical posts at konkanrailway.com, interview begins on May 10, details here
Representational image

Indian Railway Recruitment 2022: The Konkan Railway Corporation Limited (KRCL) has released a recruitment notification to fill vacancies for 26 posts of Senior Technical Assistant (Civil), and Junior Technical Assistant (Civil).

The recruitment will be based on walk-in interviews from May 10, 2022.

To know the other details like salary, interview date, time and eligibility scroll down.

Indian Railway Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

Sr.Technical Assistant (Civil): 13 posts

Jr.Technical Assistant (Civil): 13 posts

Indian Railway Recruitment 2022: Interview date and time

Sr Technical Assistant (Civil)

Reporting time: 09:30 am to 13.30 pm

Interview Date for OBC, ST, SC: May 10

Interview Date for GEN category: May 11

Jr Technical Assistant (Civil)

Reporting time: 09:30 am to 13.30 pm

Interview Date for OBC, ST, SC: May 12

Interview Date for GEN category: May 13, May 14

Indian Railway Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Sr.Technical Assistant (Civil)

Engineering Degree BE/B. Tech (Civil) with not less than 60% marks from recognized universities approved by AICTE.

Minimum 2 years post qualification Experience in Civil Construction.

Jr.Technical Assistant (Civil)

Engineering Degree BE/B. Tech (Civil) with not less than 60% marks from recognized University approved by AICTE.

Indian Railway Recruitment 2022: How to apply

Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official website- konkanrailway.com and then appear for the interview.

