SBSP chief Om Prakash Rajbhar denies reports of meeting Amit Shah, says ‘old’ pictures being shared

New Delhi: As BJP readies to form the government in Uttar Pradesh for a second consecutive term, Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP) chief Om Prakash Rajbhar on Saturday (March 19) termed reports of him meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi “baseless”.

Rajbhar said he is busy in preparations for the local body elections, adding that his pictures with Amit Shah are "old".

“The reports are baseless. Neither did I go to Delhi nor did I meet anyone. I'm busy in preparations for local body polls, working to make candidates of SP-alliance victorious,” Rajbhar was quoted as saying by ANI.

On his pictures with Shah, the SBSP chief said, “Those are old photos. Someone can repost the old photos and say whatever they want."

SBSP forged a pre-poll alliance with Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party for the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls. Notably, Rajbhar’s SBSP was a former NDA ally and had parted ways in 2019.

In the recently-concluded UP elections, Rajbhar won from the Zahoorabad seat falling in the Ghazipur district, while SBSP bagged six seats out of 19 that it fought.

Meanwhile, Yogi Adityanath will take oath as the UP CM on March 25. The high-profile list of invitees for the swearin-in ceremony include Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Bharatiya Janata Party national president JP Nadda, Congress president Sonia Gandhi, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati, sources told ANI.

