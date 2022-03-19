Yogi Adityanath's oath-taking ceremony: From PM Modi to Sonia Gandhi - check list of high-profile guests

New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh CM elect Yogi Adityanath will create history on March 25 when he will be sworn in as UP chief minister for the second consecutive term, first in over 30 years. The event will be attended by a total of 200 VVIPs as per reports.

BJP’s senior leadership, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, JP Nadda among others are the key invitees for Yogi’s oath-taking ceremony.

Here’s the full guest list for Yogi Adityanath’s inauguration ceremony:

Opposition leaders

According to media reports, Opposition leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Sonia Gandhi, former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav, Mulayam Singh Yadav and BSP supremo Mayawati, will also be invited to the swearing-in ceremony.

BJP state chief ministers

Along with this, the Chief Ministers of all the BJP-ruled states are also likely to attend the swearing-in ceremony.

RSS leaders

As per reports, several Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh dignitaries, including president Mohan Bhagwat are likely to attend Yogi Adityanath’s swearing in ceremony.

Beneficiaries of UP-govt schemes

In probably a first, beneficiaries of various central and state-run welfare schemes have also been invited to the oath-taking ceremony with a special focus on women beneficiaries.

Meanwhile, preparations for the grand ceremony have begun in Ekana Stadium of Lucknow.

As per sources, the names of cabinet members have already been finalized by the BJP.

Amit Shah has been appointed as the central observer to look after the government formation in Uttar Pradesh.

Former Jharkhand chief minister Raghubar Das will also accompany Shah in ensuring government formation in the state as the co-observer.

The BJP retained power in Uttar Pradesh by winning 255 out of 403 constituencies, securing a 41.29 per cent vote share.

