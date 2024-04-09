SC Allows Abbas Ansari To Join 'Fatiha' Ceremony Of Mukhtar Ansari

New Delhi: The Supreme Court allowed MLA Abbas Ansari to take part in the 'Fatiha' ceremony which is scheduled to be held on April 10 in memory of his father Mukhtar Ansari, who died in jail recently. The top court directed Abbas Ansari be taken from Kasganj jail to his hometown Ghazipur under police custody with adequate security but was not permitted to enter his home.

The Supreme Court stated that the jail authorities should ensure that Abbas Ansari's journey starts today before 5 PM. The Court also allowed Abbas to meet his family on April 11 and 12 and directed police authorities to frisk visitors and ensure no weapons were carried or directed at Abbas Ansari. The SC strictly restricted him to not talk to any media. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court also directed MLA Abbas Ansari be brought back to Kasganj jail by April 13.

Earlier, Abbas Ansari had moved the apex seeking permission to attend the last rites of his father. Abbas is currently under judicial custody in connection with criminal cases against him.

Gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari died of cardiac arrest at a hospital in Banda in Uttar Pradesh on March 28. After his death, political turmoil took place in Uttar Pradesh ahead of the voting for the Lok Sabha Election. The opposition leaders Akhilesh Yadav and Asaduddin Owaisi visited Mukhtar's family after his death.