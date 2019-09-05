SC allows Mehbooba Mufti's daughter Iltija Javed to visit Srinagar, meet her

The Supreme Court on Thursday allowed Iltija Javed, daughter of former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, to visit Srinagar and meet her mother. The court also granted her a date of her choice to visit the town. Javed can also move around Srinagar provided she first takes permission from the state authorities.

Live TV

She had filed a petition seeking permission from the SC to allow her to meet her mother. A bench comprising of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justices S A Bobde and S A Nazeer heard the petition.

Javed had moved the apex court claiming that Mufti is under detention following the abrogation of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir, which allocated special status to the erstwhile state. She had submitted that her mother's health concerned her as she didn't meet her in a month.

According to news agency IANS, Javed's advocate Aakarsh Kamra had said that the relief sought in the plea is identical to the relief granted to CPI (M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury by the top court on August 28. As per the court`s direction, Yechury was able to meet his ailing party colleague Mohammed Yousuf Tarigami. Yechury had met Tarigami, as per the court direction under security with a condition that he keep his conversation focussed on his health condition.