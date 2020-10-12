SC allows NEET exam to be held on October 14 for those who failed to take it due to COVID-19

Supreme Court on Monday (October 12) allowed NEET exam to be conducted on October 14 for students who failed to appear for the exam due to COVID-19 infection or because of residing in containment zones. The results will be declared on October 16.

Speculations are rife that the National Testing Agency (NTA) would announce the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) Result 2020 and the final answer on Monday (October 12).

According to reports, NTA officials earlier confirmed that the NEET 2020 Result will be declared by October 12. However, NTA has not yet released any notification regarding the release date of the NEET-UG results.

It is to be noted that the NEET 2020 result would be released online. Once released, candidates can check the NTA NEET exam results 2020 on the official website of the administering body — ntaneet.ac.in or at mcc.nic.in.

About 85-90 per cent of 15.97 lakh candidates appeared for NEET 2020 exam. The candidates who missed the exams after testing positive for COVID-19 will get another opportunity to sit for the test, the date for which will be announced later, according to officials.

How to check NEET 2020 results:

STEP 1: Visit the official website ntaneet.nic.in

STEP 2: Click on the link for NEET result

STEP 3: Enter roll number, date of birth and submit

STEP 4: Results will appear on the screen

STEP 5: Download it, and take a print out for future reference.

To qualify for MBBS/BSD courses, candidates need to obtain a minimum 50th percentile in NEET. For those belonging to reserved categories including SC and ST category, the minimum marks are 40th percentile and for PwD candidates it is 45th percentile.