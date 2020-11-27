SC asks Centre to impose strict COVID-19 rules till vaccine is introduced

New Delhi: Expressing concern over the growing novel coronavirus infection, the Supreme Court on Friday (November 27, 2020) said that the rules imposed should be strictly followed until a vaccine is introduced.

The top court appealed that mask rules should be worn, social distancing rules should be followed. The SC said that the Center needs to take stringent measures and implement guidelines for the whole country, PTI reported.

The bench observed that strict measures are needed to deal with the situation and posted the matter for further hearing on December 1.

It is time to strictly implement the policy, guidelines and standard operating procedures to contain the surge of coronavirus cases in the country, the Supreme Court stated.

The apex court also pulled up the states and said that they have to rise to the occasion and above politics to deal with the pandemic crisis.

The court’s remarks came as the Centre informed the court that 10 states contribute to nearly 77 per cent of the total COVID-19 caseload in the country.

Live TV

“We are watching everyday celebrations and processions being take out. Sixty per cent of people have no masks and 30% have their masks hanging... it’s high time to take some strict measures. From November, the situation has gone from bad to worse. If no harsh steps are taken, all efforts taken by Centre will go in vain,” the bench noted.

A three-judge bench headed by justice Ashok Bhushan also comprised justices RS Reddy and MR Shah.

On the fire incident at a hospital in Rajkot city of Gujarat which claimed five lives, the court said, “It is not the first such incident where a fire has occurred in a Covid-19 hospital. Earlier it has happened in Ahmedabad and Andhra Pradesh where patients died due to fire. No concrete steps have been taken by states nor any mechanism is there to prevent such fires.”