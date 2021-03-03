हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
SC

SC hears UP govt's plea over seeking transfer of Mukhtar Ansari from Punjab jail

The Supreme Court is hearing a transfer petition filed by the Uttar Pradesh government seeking its direction to transfer alleged gangster and don-turned politician, Mukhtar Ansari from Roopar Jail in Punjab to jail in Uttar Pradesh.

SC hears UP govt&#039;s plea over seeking transfer of Mukhtar Ansari from Punjab jail
File photo

New Delhi: The Supreme Court is hearing a transfer petition filed by the Uttar Pradesh government seeking its direction to transfer alleged gangster and don-turned politician, Mukhtar Ansari from Roopar Jail in Punjab to jail in Uttar Pradesh.

Former Attorney General (AG) and senior Supreme Court lawyer, Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for the accused, Ansari, submitted before the Apex Court bench, headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan that he had earlier applied for a transfer and the Court had passed an order that transfer was not necessary in the case and that he could go for video-conferencing.

Solicitor General (SG) Tushar Mehta, the senior lawyer appearing for the Uttar Pradesh government, told the Supreme Court that nothing has been done so far by the Punjab Police even after two years had been passed.

"Nothing has been placed before the Court. The Punjab Police in alleged collusion with this man is dodging the judicial system," Mehta Submitted to the Apex Court bench.

"He manages to dodge the judicial system. He is in jail since 2005, but he is operating from the jail allegedly and running his illegal activities from there," Mehta told the Apex Court.

"He is in the judicial custody under the supervision of the court," Mehta said and added that look at his alleged activities from the jail.

The SG Mehta said that the accused, Ansari, procured a medical certificate saying that he cannot travel. But, he has been attending other proceedings. "Facts are being suppressed," he said.

"We are not a mute spectator to it if a prisoner is not shifted to another jail. The state does it on behalf of the victim. The state will proceed. Fundamental rights of the society are to ensure that justice is being done as quickly as possible," Mehta told the Apex Court. 

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
SCUttar PradeshMukhtar Ansari
Next
Story

HPCL recruitment 2021: 200 engineering vacancies released, CTC up to Rs 15.17 lakh

Must Watch

PT2M32S

JNU Vice-Chancellor: Some professors in JNU are trying to provoke the students