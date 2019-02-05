SC orders Kolkata top cop to appear before CBI; issues contempt notice to Bengal govt, Rajeev Kumar, DGP

The Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered Kolkata Police commissioner Rajeev Kumar to appear before the CBI and fully co-operate with the Saradha scam probe at all times.

The SC also issued a notice to the West Bengal government, Rajeev Kumar and Chief Secretary in contempt of court case. The court, however, directed that no coercive steps, including the arrest of Rajeev Kumar, will take place.

The SC was hearing pleas of the CBI in Saradha chit fund scam case alleging destruction of electronic evidence by the Kolkata Police commissioner.

Attorney General (AG) K K Venugopal opened the argument on behalf of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), alleging destruction of evidence in the chitfund scam case. The Kolkata Police has provided doctored call data records, the AG said. He also said Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar was heading the SIT set up by the West Bengal government to probe the case.

Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for Kumar alleged that the CBI's action was meant to score points. The applications, accusing the Kolkata Police chief of destroying evidence related to the case, has alleged that an extraordinary situation has arisen in which top police officials of the West Bengal Police are sitting on a dharna along with a political party in Kolkata.

The replies in the contempt petition filed by the CBI has to be placed by West Bengal chief secretary, DGP, on or before February 18 ordered the SC. The apex court directed that Kumar will have to appear before the CBI at Shillong in Meghalaya for investigation.

The next date of hearing has been fixed on February 20. SC also added that the SC secretary will inform on February 19 whether West Bengal chief secretary, DGP, Kolkata Police chief are required to be present on February 20.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has been sitting on a dharna since Sunday. On Monday she described her sit-in over the CBI's attempt to question Kolkata Police chief as a "non-political" protest.