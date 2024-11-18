The Supreme Court on Monday raised sharp concerns over the delay in implementing anti-pollution measures to combat Delhi-NCR’s worsening air quality. With the Air Quality Index (AQI) spiking to an alarming 484, the court proposed strict oversight, stating it might pass an order barring authorities from downgrading beyond GRAP Stage-IV without judicial approval, even if the AQI drops below 300.

"Why did we wait for the air quality index to cross 300...How could the government take such a risk?", the court said. The apex court told the Delhi government to not relax the GRAP-4 anti-pollution curbs without the court's order.

During the hearing, the Delhi government informed the court that GRAP Stage-IV measures were implemented starting Monday morning. However, the Supreme Court chose to defer the matter, scheduling it for further discussion at the end of the day’s board.

Delhi's air quality deteriorated to its worst this season, reaching the 'severe plus' category. The toxic smog enveloping the city caused visibility to plummet to 150 meters at Safdarjung airport in the morning, the lowest reported so far. The AQI was 441 on Sunday afternoon, rising sharply to 457 by evening and peaking at 484 early Monday due to stagnant weather conditions.

In response to the critical situation, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) directed the enforcement of GRAP Stage-IV measures. The restrictions include:

- A ban on entry of trucks into Delhi, except those carrying essential goods or operating on clean fuels like LNG, CNG, or BS-VI diesel.

- Prohibition of non-essential light commercial vehicles from outside Delhi, barring EVs and compliant CNG and BS-VI diesel vehicles.

- Suspension of construction and demolition activities, including work on public infrastructure projects such as highways, flyovers, and pipelines.

Additionally, the CAQM advised offices in Delhi-NCR to operate at 50% capacity, recommending work-from-home for the remaining staff. The Delhi government also ordered schools to shift to online classes, except for students in grades 10 and 12.

The GRAP, first introduced in 2017, provides a tiered framework to address pollution based on AQI levels. It categorizes air quality into four stages:

- Stage 1 ('poor'): AQI 201-300

- Stage 2 ('very poor'): AQI 301-400

- Stage 3 ('severe'): AQI 401-450

- Stage 4 ('severe plus'): AQI above 450

The weather in Delhi also played a role in the worsening air quality. The city recorded a minimum temperature of 16.2°C, nearly 4°C above normal, with dense fog predicted throughout the day, further hampering visibility.

An AQI over 400 is considered 'severe,' posing significant health risks for all, particularly those with pre-existing conditions. The Supreme Court’s scrutiny of delayed enforcement highlights the urgency of immediate action to curb the capital’s pollution crisis.