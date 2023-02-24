topStoriesenglish2576635
NewsIndia
MENSTRUAL PAIN LEAVES

SC Refuses To Entertain PIL Seeking Menstrual Pain Leave For Female In Schools, Workplaces

The SC observed that the matter falls in the policy domain and asked the petitioner to give representation to the Centre on the plea.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 24, 2023, 12:34 PM IST|Source: PTI

Trending Photos

SC Refuses To Entertain PIL Seeking Menstrual Pain Leave For Female In Schools, Workplaces

New Delhi: The Supreme Court Friday refused to entertain a PIL seeking a direction to all the states to frame rules for menstrual pain leave for female students and working women at their respective work places. Observing that the issue falls under the policy domain of the government, a bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud said that a representation can be made to the Union Ministry of Women and Child Development for taking a decision.

The petition, filed by Delhi resident Shailendra Mani Tripathi, has sought a direction to the Centre and all the states for compliance of section 14 of the Maternity Benefit Act, 1961.

Section 14 of the Act deals with the appointment of inspectors and says the appropriate government may appoint such officers and may define the local limits of jurisdiction within which they shall exercise their functions under this law.

Live Tv

Menstrual Pain LeavesSupreme CourtMenstrual cycle

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: For the first time in the year 1886, Aluminum was made in the laboratory
DNA Video
DNA: When India's first education minister Abul Kalam Azad died in 1958
DNA Video
DNA: When will the Russia-Ukraine war end?
DNA Video
DNA: Fear of corona infection, Home becomes 'Jail'
DNA Video
DNA: When famous poet, writer Suryakant Tripathi Nirala was born in 1896
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Russia's message is clear...
DNA Video
DNA: Who is getting 'current' from Godda Power Plant?
DNA Video
DNA: War anniversary, bombs, bunkers and helpless children!
DNA Video
DNA: When writer and poet Bhavani Prasad Mishra died in 1985
DNA Video
DNA: When the stethoscope was invented in 1781