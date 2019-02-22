SC directs Centre, states to prevent attacks on Kashmiri students; seeks action report

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday issued notices to the Central government and 11 states, seeking a response on plea over intervention to prevent alleged attacks on Kashmiri students in the aftermath of the Pulwama terror attack.

The top court further directed the chief secretary, DGP of 11 states and Delhi Police chief to take immediate action in cases of assault on Kashmiris and other minorities. Nodal officers, earlier appointed to deal with mob lynching cases, will now deal with cases of assault on Kashmiri students post Pulwama attack.

The bench, comprising of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justices LN Rao and Sanjiv Khanna, asked the Union Ministry of Home Affairs to give wide publicity to nodal officers so that they can be approached by those facing such incidents.

"The chief secretaries, the DGPs and the Delhi Police Commissioner are directed to take prompt and necessary action to prevent incidents of threat, assault, social boycott etc. Against Kashmiris and other minorities," the bench said.

The SC bench had taken of senior advocate Colin Gonsalves' submission that the plea needed to be heard urgently as it relates to the safety and security of students.

Gonsalves has filed the plea on behalf of petitioner Tariq Adeeb.

The plea alleged that students from Kashmir Valley are being attacked at different educational institutions across the country after the Pulwama terror attack and authorities concerned should be directed to take actions to stop such assaults.

The petitioner referred to dozens of media reports of the attack on Kashmiri students across the country in the aftermath of the attack on a CRPF convoy by an explosive-laden SUV on February 14.

He also said the students from the Valley were living in other states in constant fear and threat post the Jammu and Kashmir attack.

Adeeb also referred to the statement of Meghalaya Governor Tathagata Roy exhorting the boycott of Kashmiris and their goods.

At least 40 CRPF personnel were killed in south Kashmir's Pulwama district on February 14, in a terror attack allegedly carried out by banned terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed.