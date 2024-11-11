‘No Religion Promotes Pollution’: Supreme Court On Firecracker Ban

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on labeling it as mere "eyewash’ and sharply criticized the Delhi police for inadequately enforcing the firecracker ban in the capital, stating that only seizing raw materials falls short of comprehensive action. The top court questioned the Delhi government’s delay in enforcing the firecracker ban, noting that the ban order was issued well before October 14.

"The right to live in a pollution-free atmosphere is a fundamental right under Article 21 of the Constitution. Prima facie, we are of the view that no religion promotes any activity that promotes pollution or compromises with health of the people," PTI quoted the bench of Justices Abhay S Oka and Augustine George Masih.

A bench of Justices Abhay S Oka and Augustine George Masih directed the Delhi police commissioner to promptly notify all stakeholders of the ban and ensure a halt to firecracker sale and production.