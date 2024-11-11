Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2818632https://zeenews.india.com/india/sc-slams-delhi-police-for-lax-crackdown-on-firecracker-ban-2818632.html
NewsIndia
BAN ON FIRECRACKER

‘No Religion Promotes Pollution’: Supreme Court On Firecracker Ban

The Supreme Court criticized Delhi Police for insufficient enforcement of the firecracker ban, instructing the police commissioner to establish a special cell for stricter action.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 11, 2024, 02:39 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

‘No Religion Promotes Pollution’: Supreme Court On Firecracker Ban Picture source: ANI

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on labeling it as mere "eyewash’ and sharply criticized the Delhi police for inadequately enforcing the firecracker ban in the capital, stating that only seizing raw materials falls short of comprehensive action. The top court questioned the Delhi government’s delay in enforcing the firecracker ban, noting that the ban order was issued well before October 14. 

"The right to live in a pollution-free atmosphere is a fundamental right under Article 21 of the Constitution. Prima facie, we are of the view that no religion promotes any activity that promotes pollution or compromises with health of the people," PTI quoted the bench of Justices Abhay S Oka and Augustine George Masih.

A bench of Justices Abhay S Oka and Augustine George Masih directed the Delhi police commissioner to promptly notify all stakeholders of the ban and ensure a halt to firecracker sale and production.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Chaos Over Article 370 in J&K Assembly’s Third Day
DNA Video
DNA: Why Does AMU Seek Minority Status?
DNA Video
DNA: All India Ulama Board’s Conditional Support to Mahavikas Aghadi
DNA Video
DNA: Scuffle Over Article 370 in Jammu & Kashmir Assembly: Why Was Abdullah Smiling?
DNA Video
DNA: Secret Strategy Revealed Ahead of Maharashtra Elections?
DNA Video
DNA: What is Bhagwa-e-Hind?
DNA Video
DNA: Trump-Modi Friendship: Pakistan’s Worries Grow
DNA Video
DNA: Trump’s Victory: What Changes Are Coming?
DNA Video
DNA: Yogi’s Bulldozer Politics in Maharashtra
DNA Video
DNA: Article 370 - CM Abdullah’s Gamble Falls Short?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK