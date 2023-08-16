trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2649699
NewsIndia
KRISHNA JANMABHOOMI

SC Stays Demolition Drive Against Illegal Constructions Near Krishna Janmabhoomi In Mathura

Krishna Janmabhoomi Demolition Drive: The petitioners have argued that they have no other place to live and they have been staying at the site for more than 100 years.

Last Updated: Aug 16, 2023, 01:43 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Krishna Janmabhoomi, Mathura, Demolition Drive, Supreme Court, Illegal Constructions, Uttar Pradesh, Indian Railway

Trending Photos

SC Stays Demolition Drive Against Illegal Constructions Near Krishna Janmabhoomi In Mathura

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered status quo with regard to the demolition drive being carried out by railway authorities to clear alleged illegal constructions near the Krishna Janmabhoomi in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura. A bench of Justices Aniruddha Bose, Sanjay Kumar and SVN Bhatti issued notice to the Centre and others in the matter.

“Let there be status quo as regards the subject premises for a period of 10 days. List after one week,” the bench said. The lawyer, appearing for the petitioner Yakub Shah, told the bench that 100 houses have been bulldozed.  “There are 70-80 houses left. The whole thing will become infructuous. They conducted the exercise on a day when Uttar Pradesh courts were closed,” he said.

The plea was mentioned before a bench led by Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud for an urgent listing twice. The CJI observed that the plea against the demolition is pending before a lower court and no order barring the authorities from demolishing has been passed as yet.

The present plea sought a pause on the demolition drive, which is the subject matter of a petition before the lower court until the interim application for stay is decided. According to the petitioner, the action of the Railways to proceed with the demolition on a date when an interim application for stay was fixed for a hearing is illegal.

The petitioners have argued that they have no other place to live and they have been staying at the site for more than 100 years.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train