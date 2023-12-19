SC Stays Proceedings In Criminal Defamation Case Filed By IAS Rohini Sindhuri Against IPS D Roopa

New Delhi: In a significant development, the Supreme Court has imposed an interim stay on the proceedings in a criminal defamation case filed by senior IAS officer Rohini Sindhuri against Karnataka's top IPS officer, D Roopa. The bench, comprising Justices Abhay S Oka and Pankaj Mithal, not only stayed the proceedings but also issued a directive forbidding the involved civil servants from engaging with the media.

Media gag on Karnataka's elite civil servants

The court's order on December 15 explicitly stated, "The Criminal Case subject matter of this petition will not proceed further... Considering the fact that we are making an attempt to resolve all the disputes pending between the parties, none of them shall give any interview or any information to the media, social and print, in any form."

The stay came into effect after IPS officer Roopa filed an affidavit, complying with the previous order to remove controversial social media posts against IAS officer Sindhuri. The court, while posting the matter for a hearing on January 12, 2024, warned that any failure to take down the contentious posts would be brought to Roopa's counsel's attention.

A timeline of allegations and counter-claims

The legal tussle began when Sindhuri accused Roopa of conducting a "character assassination" through social media posts. Sindhuri's defamation complaint outlined Roopa's alleged actions of sharing photos, making public allegations, and issuing statements in the media, questioning her personal and professional conduct to tarnish her reputation.

The apex court's involvement came after a series of events, including the Karnataka High Court's refusal in August to quash the criminal defamation case initiated by Sindhuri against Roopa. The spat between the two officers prompted the State government to transfer both individuals.

A duel in the courts

On December 14, the Supreme Court directed Roopa to remove the contentious posts while hearing her petition to quash the criminal defamation complaint. Roopa had earlier approached the High Court for the case's quashing, but her plea was rejected, leading her to move to the Supreme Court.

The top court, during the appeal, expressed concerns about the ongoing feud, emphasizing that if the officers continued to resist mediation, the State administration could come to a standstill. As the legal saga continues, the January 12 hearing promises to be a crucial chapter in the ongoing battle between these two high-profile civil servants.