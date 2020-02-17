SC to decide on February 17 if women officers in Army can get command positions

The Supreme Court (SC) is set to decide on Monday (February 17) if women officers in the Indian Army can be given command position and whether women officers should be granted permanent commission on par with male officers.

Notably, the Centre has submitted a note to the apex court highlighting a list of issues, including "physical prowess" and "physiological limitations", as challenges for women Army officers to meet the exigencies of service.

"Composition of rank and file being male, predominantly drawn from rural background, with prevailing societal norms, troops are not yet mentally schooled to accept WOs (women officers) in command of units," said the note.

"Inherent physiological differences between men and women preclude equal physical performance resulting in lower physical standards and hence the physical capacity of WOs (women officers) in the IA remain a challenge for command of units," it added.

The note also mentioned that officers are expected to lead their men 'from the front' and they should be physically fit to undertake combat tasks.

Responding to the Centre's note, the SC had said that "administrative will" and "change of mindset" are required to give command posts to women officers in the Army.

The top court also addressed the issue raised in the Centre's note about a situation where a women soldier or officer may become a 'prisoner of war', saying there were other services in addition to direct combat operations where the Army can allow women officers to serve.

"It would be a situation of extreme physical, mental and psychological stress for the individual, the organisation and above all the government. Therefore, such a situation is best avoided by keeping the WOs away from direct combat," the Centre has said in the written note.

The Centre also said in its note that India has two unsettled borders and Armymen are mostly deployed in isolated and detached posts in difficult terrain and tough climatic conditions.

"The lines of communications are extended and the internal security situation in the north-east and J&K puts severe limitations on the functioning of units in these areas. These conditions have a major bearing in the employment of WOs in light of their physiological limitations accentuated by the challenges of confinement, motherhood and child-care," it said.

Live TV

The Centre has also said in its written note before the SC that women officers up to 14 years of service would be considered for permanent commissions and further career progression in staff appointments only.

It added that women officers above 14 years of service would be permitted to serve up to 20 years without consideration for permanent commission and would be released with pensionary benefits subject to meeting disciplinary and medical criteria.