'Scared Of Rahul Gandhi's...': DK Shivakumar Attacks BJP On RaGa's Ravana Poster

Addressing reporters outside the Vidhana Soudha, Shivakumar alleged the saffron camp has made this projection without even knowing the complete story of Ravana.

Last Updated: Oct 07, 2023, 07:18 PM IST|Source: IANS
'Scared Of Rahul Gandhi's...': DK Shivakumar Attacks BJP On RaGa's Ravana Poster Image credit: ANI

Bengaluru: The BJP has projected Congress MP Rahul Gandhi as Ravana as it fears fearing his popularity and leadership skills, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar said on Saturday. Addressing reporters outside the Vidhana Soudha, Shivakumar alleged the saffron camp has made this projection without even knowing the complete story of Ravana.

"Even in north India, Ravana is worshipped. If the BJP had known our culture, they wouldn't have stooped so low. The Indian National Democratic Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) took shape after the Bharat Jodo Yatra. The INDIA alliance is shaping strongly and India is uniting and it will be protected.

"The BJP is scared of Rahul Gandhi’s mega walkathon and the INDIA alliance and hence they have projected him as the 10-headed Ravana," he said. The Deputy Chief Minister further said that the "BJP should know Puranas to understand the war between Lord Rama and Ravana".

"The poster of Rahul Gandhi projected as Ravana shows how fearful the BJP is about him. People across the country are protesting against the BJP for this. In Karnataka as well, the protests are led by Minister for Transport Ramalinga Reddy." He also clarified that the state government is not contemplating imposing any new taxes on properties.

