HIMACHAL RAINS

Scary Visuals: Heavy Rains, Landslides, Flash Floods, River Fury Give Himachal Sleepless Time

The Meteorological Centre in Shimla has forecasted moderate to heavy rainfall with thunder in most places and very heavy rainfall at isolated locations. 

Jul 10, 2023

Heavy damage to properties along with loss of lives were reported from across Himachal Pradesh with continuous rain resulting in landslides and overflowing rivers. Videos have gone viral on social media showing the wreath Himachal Pradesh is suffering from. Leader of Opposition Jairam Thakur on Sunday appealed to the Centre to provide all possible assistance to the persons, affected due to inclement weather. The former Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh also urged CM Sukhu's state government to prioritize the safe evacuation of people without delay.

The hilly state is currently grappling with landslides and flash floods occurring in various districts due to the rising water levels in the Beas River. These natural disasters have led to the unfortunate loss of numerous lives. Moreover, the overflowing Beas River has entered Pandoh village in Mandi district, resulting in house damage and the sweeping away of cars. Below are some scary viral videos of Himachal shared in social media by different users:


On a previous Sunday, the Panchvaktra bridge in Mandi collapsed due to heavy rains that continued to batter Himachal Pradesh, affecting almost all districts. These relentless rains triggered landslides and flash floods in various areas. Ashwani Kumar, the Additional District Magistrate of Mandi, explained that the historic bridge was washed away as the river's water level rose. Additionally, the bridges connecting Aut village to Banjar and Pandoh village were also swept away by the overflowing Beas River in Mandi district. Reacting to this incident, former chief minister Jairam Thakur expressed that the washed-away bridges held great significance as the "identity of Himachal."

The Meteorological Centre in Shimla has forecasted moderate to heavy rainfall with thunder in most places and very heavy rainfall at isolated locations. These conditions are expected to persist in the districts of Shimla, Solan, Kinnaur, Sirmaur, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, Bilaspur, and Hamirpur. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has further warned of isolated extremely heavy rainfall in Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, and the adjoining districts of Punjab and Haryana-Chandigarh on Sunday.

