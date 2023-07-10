Scary Visuals: Heavy Rains, Landslides, Flash Floods, River Fury Give Himachal Sleepless Time

Heavy damage to properties along with loss of lives were reported from across Himachal Pradesh with continuous rain resulting in landslides and overflowing rivers. Videos have gone viral on social media showing the wreath Himachal Pradesh is suffering from. Leader of Opposition Jairam Thakur on Sunday appealed to the Centre to provide all possible assistance to the persons, affected due to inclement weather. The former Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh also urged CM Sukhu's state government to prioritize the safe evacuation of people without delay.

The hilly state is currently grappling with landslides and flash floods occurring in various districts due to the rising water levels in the Beas River. These natural disasters have led to the unfortunate loss of numerous lives. Moreover, the overflowing Beas River has entered Pandoh village in Mandi district, resulting in house damage and the sweeping away of cars. Below are some scary viral videos of Himachal shared in social media by different users:

#WATCH | Shimla, Himachal Pradesh: Chaba Bridge washed away due to increasing water level of Sutlej River pic.twitter.com/7X9gvauWcn — ANI (@ANI) July 9, 2023

#WATCH | Himachal Pradesh: Several cars washed away in floods caused by heavy rainfall in the Kasol area of Kullu



(Source: Video shot by locals, confirmed by Police) pic.twitter.com/61WsXg08QN — ANI (@ANI) July 9, 2023

Scary video said to be from balad khaad in Baddi.#Rain #Heavyrainfall pic.twitter.com/ckepMnh2Pm — Megh Updates (@MeghUpdates) July 9, 2023

Gandhi Nagar Kullu Himachal Pradesh pic.twitter.com/FNiBfml9IJ — Go Himachal (@GoHimachal_) July 9, 2023

Now it’s Pathetic Situation in Himachal pic.twitter.com/r1muSfeDdk — Go Himachal (@GoHimachal_) July 9, 2023

Prayers for Himachal Pradesh. pic.twitter.com/fxoXfITL8C — Awanish Sharan (@AwanishSharan) July 9, 2023

Nursery Bridge collapsed at Sissu



Lahaul , Himachal Pradesh pic.twitter.com/GrWcPxR1gn July 9, 2023

See what’s happening in Parvati valley kasol Himachal Pradesh pic.twitter.com/Hn6DxoHu55 — Go Himachal (@GoHimachal_) July 9, 2023

Destruction in Thunag Bazar of Seraj Valley at Mandi , Himachal Pradesh pic.twitter.com/sqOsgntJVI — Go Himachal (@GoHimachal_) July 9, 2023

50 Years bridge over the bias River flooded away in Himachal at Mandi pic.twitter.com/NoXFvkTClk — Go Himachal (@GoHimachal_) July 9, 2023

The bridge of the Panchvaktra temple built in the river Beas is washed away with the water .this was the shot cut way to reach temple #Rain #mandi #Himachal #manali #flood pic.twitter.com/ynk9aKOH6O July 9, 2023

On a previous Sunday, the Panchvaktra bridge in Mandi collapsed due to heavy rains that continued to batter Himachal Pradesh, affecting almost all districts. These relentless rains triggered landslides and flash floods in various areas. Ashwani Kumar, the Additional District Magistrate of Mandi, explained that the historic bridge was washed away as the river's water level rose. Additionally, the bridges connecting Aut village to Banjar and Pandoh village were also swept away by the overflowing Beas River in Mandi district. Reacting to this incident, former chief minister Jairam Thakur expressed that the washed-away bridges held great significance as the "identity of Himachal."

The Meteorological Centre in Shimla has forecasted moderate to heavy rainfall with thunder in most places and very heavy rainfall at isolated locations. These conditions are expected to persist in the districts of Shimla, Solan, Kinnaur, Sirmaur, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, Bilaspur, and Hamirpur. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has further warned of isolated extremely heavy rainfall in Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, and the adjoining districts of Punjab and Haryana-Chandigarh on Sunday.