A bus carrying over 40 school children overturned in the Panchkula district of Haryana on Monday morning. The incident happened near Naulata village in Pinjore town. The bus carrying children was a Haryana Roadways vehicle.

According to the media reports, a woman who sustained critical injuries has been referred to PGI Chandigarh for further treatment. Initial police reports indicate that the accident was primarily caused by the bus driver's excessive speed. Additionally, the bus was overcrowded, exceeding its capacity, and the poor condition of the road contributed to the accident.

Reports suggest that Pradeep Choudhary, the Congress MLA representing the Kalka assembly constituency in Panchkula has confirmed that an investigation into the incident is underway. Further updates are expected as the investigation progresses.