SCHOOL CLOSED

Schools Closed: 76 Govt Institutions In Patna's Rural Areas Shut As Ganga Water Level Rises

The Patna district administration ordered the closure of 76 government schools in rural areas till August 31, as the water level of the Ganga crossed the danger mark in the state capital.

|Last Updated: Aug 28, 2024, 09:24 AM IST|Source: PTI
Schools Closed: 76 Govt Institutions In Patna's Rural Areas Shut As Ganga Water Level Rises Picture source: ANI

Patna: The Patna district administration ordered the closure of 76 government schools in rural areas till August 31, as the water level of the Ganga crossed the danger mark in the state capital.

The decision has been taken for the safety of students and teachers, it said.

According to a circular issued on Tuesday by the District Magistrate Chandrashekhar Singh, "Total 76 government schools in eight blocks of Patna district will remain closed till August 31 in view of the rising trend of water level in the Ganga river..."

The Bihar government had recently authorised DMs to take a call on the closing of schools if a flood-like situation arose in their respective areas of jurisdiction.

The order also comes close on the heels of a government school teacher falling into the Ganga near Patna and getting swept away by strong currents.

