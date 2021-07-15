हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Schools for Class 12, colleges reopen in Gujarat from today with 50% attendance

The Gujarat government decided to resume physical classes for Class 12 students, colleges and technical institutions with 50 per cent attendance in place. 

Representational image

New Delhi: Schools in Gujarat for Class 12 students, colleges and technical institutions reopened on Thursday (July 15) with COVID-19 protocols in place. The government had decided to resume physical classes for Class 12 and college students with 50 per cent attendance in place. 

However, physical attendance is not compulsory for students, and the authorities at schools and colleges have to obtain parents' consent if students are to be asked to attend in person.

On July 9, CM Vijay Rupani took the decision after reviewing the COVID-19 situation and allowed schools and colleges to re-open with 50 per cent capacity. “Gujarat to reopen schools for class 12 students and colleges for undergraduate and postgraduate students from July 15. Fifty per cent of students will be allowed to attend campuses. Students can attend physical classes on a voluntary basis. Attendance will not be mandatory,” ANI quoted the CM as saying. 

Meanwhile, Gujarat on Wednesday (July 14) logged 41 new COVID-19 cases, which pushed the total tally to 8,24,346. With no fresh fatality, the death toll stood at 10,074 an official from the state health department said.

(With agency inputs)

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
