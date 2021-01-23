हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

School reopening

Schools for class 5-8 in these cities to reopen from next week, check details

As per standard operating procedures, schools have to ensure that adequate markings for physical distance in the staff room and classrooms are there. They will also be required to ensure that SOPs are followed by all staff members and students to prevent the spread of coronavirus disease. 

Schools for class 5-8 in these cities to reopen from next week, check details
File Photo

PUNE: Looking at the declining cases of coronavirus, the Thane and Pune Municipal Corporations on Friday decided to reopen schools from January 27 and February 1 respectively. However, both the municipal corporations issued strict coronavirus guidelines and said all have to follow these SOPs sincerely.

PUNE:

Issuing an order, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Friday allowed reopening of schools for classes 5th to 8th from February 1 following SOP (standard operating procedure) that have been provided by the state government. The civic body has also released the standard operating procedure (SOP) which are required to be followed by the schools to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus disease (COVID19). 

As per the guidelines, schools will make arrangements for thermal scanner/gun, pulse oximeter, thermometer, soap, sanitisation etc. And Zonal Medical Officer and Ward Medical Officer have to certify that all the teachers have submitted their RT-PCR COVID test report of the (government) lab to the school.

Moreover, the school administration has to ensure that adequate markings for physical distance in the staff room and classrooms are there. One student per bench is allowed as per his/her name on the bench

As per the SOPs, school administration and supervisor (secondary education) will certify that there are awareness posters and stickers about the use of masks, maintaining physical distance, on the walls. Also, there should be arrow marks for exit/entry at the schools. Markings to maintain six feet distance while standing in the queue.

THANE: 

Thane: Issuing an order, Thane Municipal Corporation on Friday allowed Classes 5 to 12 to reopen in from January 27. Minister Eknath Shinde issued directions to reopen schools of all mediums, including ashram schools, which have remained shut since the last 10 months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Maharashtra government had last week announced the reopening of schools for Classes 5 to 8 based on the ground situation in their respective regions.

While schools in Thane rural, excluding those in the limits of civic corporation and councils, would be reopened on January 27, a separate decision will be taken about schools in urban areas of the district.

District collector Rajesh Narvekar has instructed all educational institutions to strictly follow the school education department’s guidelines in this regard.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
School reopeningCBSE Board examcovid vaccinelockdownschools openingPune schoolsPune Municipal Corporationcoronavirus guidelines
Next
Story

CBSE class 10, 12 board exams 2021: Latest update on datesheet, syllabus and result date
  • 1,06,25,428Confirmed
  • 1,53,032Deaths

Full coverage

  • 9,23,13,199Confirmed
  • 19,77,893Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT11M47S

Rajya Sabha MP Subhash Chandra addressed the Patriotic Happening event organized by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (US).