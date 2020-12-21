Schools for classes 9, 11 resume in this state; check guidelines and other details

CHANDIGARH: After remaining shut for more than nine months, physical classes for classes 9 and 11 students in Haryana commenced from Monday (December 21). The development comes barely days after schools in Haryana reopened for classes 10 and 12, who will be appearing for their board exams next year.

The students, coming to schools, were asked to carry a medical certificate, not older than 72 hours, stating that their general health is fine and they do not have any coronavirus-like symptoms.

A TOI report stated that the Manohar Lal Khattar-run government decided to resume classes for students of class 9 and 11 despite the attendance in classes 10 and 12 being merely 5-10 per cent in the past week. The report added that students will also be required to go for a free medical check-up at their nearest Community Health Centre or Primary health centre where they will be examined by the doctor.

The doctor will check the health of the students and certify if they are free from COVID-19-like symptoms and their health is fine.

Students coming to attend classes at school will be allowed entry only after they produce the health certificate, issued by the doctor. It is to be noted that the certificate should not be older than four days from the date of coming to school, an official statement said.

Apart from this, students will also need to carry written consent from their parents.

The Directorate of School Education, Haryana, had earlier observed that students, teachers, and non-teaching staff, who are coming to schools, will have to go through temperature checks daily and those suffering from fever or any COVID-related ailment will not be permitted to enter the campus.

Schools in Haryana have been closed since March 2020 in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

