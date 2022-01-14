Covid-19 impact: Schools in Madhya Pradesh closed till Jan 31, gatherings barred

New Delhi: In view of the rising COVID-19 cases in the state, the Madhya Pradesh government on Friday (January 14) announced that all the government and private schools will remain closed for students of classes 1-12 from January 15 to 31.

Additionally, no political and religious gatherings, fairs will be allowed in the state adding that no ban will be imposed on the Makar Sankranti ‘snan,’ announced Chief Minister Shivraj Chouhan.

The restrictions came after Madhya Pradesh on Friday recorded 4,031 new COVID cases, three deaths taking the active virus tally at 17,652.

The state's positivity rate stood at 5.1% as against 4.5% on Thursday, when the state had recorded 3,639 coronavirus cases, he said.

The recovery count stood at 7,86,278 after 782 people were discharged from hospitals during the day.

Meanwhile, the state data revealed that Madhya Pradesh currently has more than 14,400 active COVID-19 cases and out of them, 13,862 patients are undergoing medical treatment in home isolation.

During a meeting with health officials on Wednesday to review the COVID-19 situation in MP, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan directed the authorities to ensure the best possible treatment for the patients in home isolation and to immediately shift them to hospital by ambulance in case of an emergency, a public relations department official said on Thursday.

