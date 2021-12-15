Schools in Nagpur to reopen for classes 1 to 7 from Thursday

New Delhi: Private and civic schools for classes 1 to 7 in Maharashtra’s Nagpur are all set to reopen from Thursday (December 16).

The Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) on Wednesday said it has decided to reopen schools for students of classes 1 to 7 in the civic limits while adhering to strict COVID-19 protocols, PTI reported.

Schools and other educational institutions were closed in March 2020 in the wake of the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

NMC education officer Priti Mishrikotkar told the news agency that 1,053 private schools and 116 civic-run schools, with 2.49 lakh students, will reopen on Thursday. The schools have been directed to ensure compliance with coronavirus protocols.

In a release, NMC said, “Only one student will be allowed on one bench. All the students will have to wear face masks and follow COVID-19 related protocols.”

The primary and middle classes schools were earlier supposed to resume physical classes in the first week of December, however, NMC postponed the decision in view of the Omicron variant of coronavirus.

Meanwhile, schools for classes 1 to 7 of civic schools reopened in Mumbai on Wednesday after being shut for over 20 months owing to the pandemic.

With three Omicron variant cases on Wednesday, two from Telangana and one from West Bengal, India's total tally climbed to 52. Out of the total Omicron caseload, Maharashtra accounts for 20 cases, Rajasthan for 13, Gujarat for four cases, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Chandigarh and West Bengal for one each, Delhi for six, Telangana for two and Karnataka for three infections.

(With agency inputs)

