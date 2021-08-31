Schools reopening: Important guidelines parents need to know before sending their kids to schools in Delhi

New Delhi: The Delhi government announced the reopening the schools and colleges in the national capital and released the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for the same

All the educational institutes in the national capital, including the schools and colleges, will be reopening from September 1. This decision was taken by the government after a list of recommendations made by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA).

The Delhi government approved the reopening of schools in the national capital on August 27, after a meeting, chaired by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Here is the list of SOPs parents need to know

1. The schools in Delhi will be reopened for physical classes for students of Classes 9 to 12.

2. Students living in containment zones will not be allowed to attending physical classes till the COVID situation in their area improves.

3. The classrooms will only be opened for physical lessons at 50 percent capacity to maintain proper social distancing until further notice.

4 School authorities will have to set up an emergency quarantine room on the premises of the Institute for the safety of the students.

5. Schools are required to maintain their timetables and schedules according to the occupancy limit in the classrooms.

6. Authorities will have to make sure that there are no routine guest visits on the premises for the time being.

7. The lunch breaks in schools will have to be staggered to make sure that students don’t crowd in a single area

8. Schools should make sure that all the students are wearing masks and following the COVID safety guidelines issued by the government.

9. The school administration should make sure that there are adequate medical facilities present on the premises in case any student shows symptoms of coronavirus.

Parents are advised to keep a check on the schools if all the protocols are being followed by the authorities. The decision to reopen the schools in Delhi came after the national capital witnessed a decline in the number of COVID-19 cases.

ALSO READ: Heavy rain lashes parts of Delhi-NCR, IMD predicts more rainfall

Live TV