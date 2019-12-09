Schools shut, flight operations remain suspended due to heavy fog in Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir: Heavy fog engulfed Kashmir valley on Monday (December 9), disrupting all flight operations as well as normal life in the newly-formed Union Territory. Seeing the adverse weather conditions in the valley on Monday (December 9), Divisional Commissioner of Kashmir, Baseer Ahmad Khan, ordered the closure of all government and private primary schools.

The temperature in Kashmir remained below zero degrees affecting the normal life in the valley. The flight operation in Srinagar remained shut for three consecutive days after it was stopped on Saturday (December 6) due to the bad weather.

The traffic authority of Kashmir has also issued guidelines asking people to drive slow besides using fog lights to avoid an accident in the dense fog.

The Jammu-Srinagar highway, which connects the territory with the country, was opened for one way traffic, on Monday.

According to the weather department, the dense fog is likely to reduce on Wednesday (December 11) bringing some relief to the people of Kashmir.

Deputy Director of weather department, Mukhtar Ahmed said, "The dense fog is due to high humidity and lower temperature recorded here," adding that the condition will be stable within few days.

He further said that the fog is likely to increase after December 11 due to southern winds which will again affect the normal operation in the valley.

Meanwhile, the high altitude situated Dras area of Ladakh has recorded the lowest temperature from 0 to 21 degree till date.